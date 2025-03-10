Liverpool, Madrid and Barcelona looking to complete Champions League job as they protect slim leads

MILAN (AP) — Defending champion Real Madrid, Liverpool and Barcelona all have one-goal leads to protect going into the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 this week. For Madrid there is also city bragging rights at stake as it visits Atletico Madrid on Wednesday with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, while Liverpool hosts Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday knowing it was fortunate to snatch a 1-0 win in France. Barcelona also only has a 1-0 advantage over Benfica, while some other teams are feeling a lot more comfortable Bayern Munich has a 3-0 lead over Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 and Arsenal is 7-1 up against PSV Eindhoven.

