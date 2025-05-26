Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Arsenal Women parade trophies in front of jubilant fans

LONDON (AP) — It was a day for trophy parades in English soccer on Monday as fans of Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Arsenal Women celebrated their teams winning titles this season.

Thousands of supporters gathered outside Emirates Stadium in north London to watch Arsenal’s players lift the Women’s Champions League trophy after they returned from Lisbon, where they beat Barcelona 1-0 in the final on Saturday.

Donning shirts with “Champions 25” on the back, Arsenal’s players — some wearing sunglasses despite the gray sky — were introduced individually onto a stage to the backdrop of cheers.

Over in south London, a bus containing Palace players wound through the streets on its long route to the team’s Selhurst Park home as the club paraded the FA Cup — the first major trophy in its 119-year history.

Palace beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final on May 17.

In Liverpool city center, tens of thousands of fans were expected to attend Liverpool’s trophy parade throughout the afternoon after the team won the Premier League for a record-tying 20th top-flight championship title.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.