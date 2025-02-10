Liverpool conqueror Plymouth draws Man City in FA Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City will play second-tier Plymouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Plymouth is last in division two but produced a stunning upset on Sunday to eliminate Premier League leader Liverpool. Its reward for that giant-killing is the chance to pull off another cup shock when it travels to Etihad Stadium on March 1. There it faces Pep Guardiola’s City, the four-time defending league champion. Holder Manchester United is at home to Fulham in one of three all-Premier League matchups.

