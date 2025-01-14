Liverpool comes up short against Forest again in Premier League as Man City’s fallibility returns

Nottingham Forest has demonstrated its unlikely Premier League title credentials by holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw that backed up its win over the leaders earlier in the season. It took a header by Diogo Jota from a corner in the 66th minute to earn Liverpool a point that maintained its six-point cushion over Forest. Forest moved into second place in its improbable bid to qualify for the Champions League. Forest beat Anfield in September and was on course to record an unlikely home-and-away double over Arne Slot’s team after top scorer Chris Wood scored early. Manchester City conceded two late goals to draw 2-2 at Brentford and Chelsea salvaged a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth thanks to Reece James’ last-gasp free kick.

