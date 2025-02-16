LIV Tour commits to Adelaide tournament until 2031

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — LIV Golf has secured its foothold in Australia with Adelaide retaining hosting rights for its tournament until 2031. The announcement comes amid increasing speculation of a reunification of the PGA and LIV tours and what that could mean for the sport’s landscape. Adelaide’s hosting contract with LIV Golf had been due to end after its fourth event in 2026, but with around 100,000 fans attending in each of the past two years it prompted the South Australian state government to bid for an extension. Government officials also unveiled plans Sunday to shift the event from The Grange to a newly redeveloped city course designed by former LIV Golf chief Greg Norman.

