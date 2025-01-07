LIV Golf fills out its 2025 schedule with final 3 events going head-to-head with PGA Tour

LIV Golf is going head-to-head with the PGA Tour at the end of its season. The Saudi-funded league released the rest of its 14-tournament schedule for 2025. It will end its season a month earlier in August. That means LIV’s last three tournaments will be at courses near Chicago, Indianapolis and Detroit. They will be the same weeks as the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoff run in Memphis, Tennessee, Caves Valley outside Baltimore and East Lake in Atlanta. LIV Golf also is changing venues in Mexico. It is moving to Chapultepec in Mexico City, site of a World Golf Championship.

