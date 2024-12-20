LIV adds Florida State alum for second signing of a young player

LIV Golf is looking younger as it adds players to team rosters. The latest addition was Fredrik Kjetterup of Denmark, who played his college golf at Florida State. He was No. 8 in the PGA Tour University ranking and won twice on the PGA Tour Americas in Canada this summer. He pulled out of Q-school to sign with the Cleeks. This comes a few weeks after the Korean Tour player of the year, 22-year-old Yubin Jang, signed with the Iron Heads in LIV Golf. Caleb Surratt left Tennessee to join LIV and made $2.7 million this year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.