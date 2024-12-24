Liutauras Lelevicius rallies Oregon State past Oakland 80-74 in OT of Diamond Head Classic semifinal

HONOLULU (AP) — Liutauras Lelevicius scored a career-high 17 points, including four in overtime, and Oregon State rallied to beat Oakland 80-74 to advance to the final of the Diamond Head Classic. The Beavers (10-2) advance to play either Nebraska or Hawaii in the championship game on Christmas Day. The Golden Grizzlies (4-8) will play the loser of the other semifinal for third place, also on Wednesday.

