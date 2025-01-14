Lions winning in ways they haven’t in Super Bowl era after franchise finally found the right leaders

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Sheila Ford Hamp stepped up to support general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell two-plus years ago when the Detroit Lions were 4-18-1 under their leadership. The team’s owner made it clear that she believed in them as she was encircled by reporters gathered near an end zone of the team’s indoor field while the Lions practiced outdoors. After Detroit lost its next game, the franchise has been one of the league’s best. The Lions are the BetMGM favorites to win the Super Bowl, and will host Washington on Saturday night in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

