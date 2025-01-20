Lions wanted more in playoffs and ended up with less, falling short of last year’s run

DETROIT (AP) — “We want more” was the Detroit Lions’ mantra heading into the postseason. They ended up getting less, taking a step back from last year’s run in the playoffs. The Lions entered the divisional round as Super Bowl favorites and exited with a 45-31 loss to sixth-seeded Washington on Saturday night in front of a stunned and saddened crowd at Ford Field. Lions coach Dan Campbell says the team failed because it didn’t reach its goals and standards. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson agreed on Monday to become the Chicago Bears’ head coach, and Campbell says he expects to lose defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as well.

