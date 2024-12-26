Lions try to close in on NFC’s top seed when they visit the eliminated 49ers

The Detroit Lions visit the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC title game rematch that features both teams going different directions. Detroit has the inside track at the top seed in the NFC playoffs after losing on the road to the 49ers last season with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. San Francisco was eliminated from playoff contention last week and will have its first losing season since 2020.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.