Lions QB Jared Goff delivers a near-perfect performance to open the Pro Bowl Games for the NFC

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Detroit quarterback Jared Goff delivered a near-perfect performance in “passing the test” and helped the NFC take a 14-7 lead over the AFC during the opening night of the Pro Bowl Games. Goff showed off his passing acumen by hitting every target and then some in 1 minute, 30 seconds. He racked up 44 points for the NFC, five more than teammate Sam Darnold of Minnesota. Goff, Darnold and Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield easily beat the AFC team of QBs comprised of Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, New England’s Drake Maye and Pittsburgh’s Russell Wilson. The passing game was the highlight of the six events on opening night.

