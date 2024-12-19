Lions look to bounce back against struggling Bears after having 11-game win streak snapped

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions look to bounce back against the Chicago Bears after having their franchise-record, 11-game win streak snapped. The Lions lost for the first time in three months when Buffalo beat them 48-42 last week. That along with wins by Minnesota and Philadelphia dropped Detroit into a first-place tie in the NFC North and in the race for top seeding in the conference. The Lions have not lost two straight games in more than two years. Chicago has dropped eight in a row and is 0-2 under interim coach Thomas Brown. The Bears’ most recent win was in Week 6, when they beat Jacksonville in London.

