Lions’ investments in running game paying off for top-seeded team opening playoffs with Commanders

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions were built to run. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow were first-round picks in 2016 and 2018. In general manager Brad Holmes’ first draft with the Lions in 2021, he selected two-time All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick. Detroit bolstered the backfield in 2023, signing free agent David Montgomery and drafting Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round. The sixth-seeded Washington Commanders are well aware of the challenge that will test one of their weaknesses Saturday night at Ford Field in Detroit against the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

