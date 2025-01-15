Lions’ investments in running game paying off for top-seeded team opening playoffs with Commanders

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) runs against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rey Del Rio]

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions were built to run. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow were first-round picks in 2016 and 2018. In general manager Brad Holmes’ first draft with the Lions in 2021, he selected two-time All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick. Detroit bolstered the backfield in 2023, signing free agent David Montgomery and drafting Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round. The sixth-seeded Washington Commanders are well aware of the challenge that will test one of their weaknesses Saturday night at Ford Field in Detroit against the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

