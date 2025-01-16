Lions host Commanders on Saturday night as NFC’s top-seeded team for 1st time in franchise history

The Detroit Lions host the Washington Commanders on Saturday night in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Lions are favored to win by nearly double digits, according to BetMGM. Detroit is the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history. Washington is coming off its first playoff win in 19 years and is aiming to reach its first NFC championship game since 1991. The Lions lost at San Francisco last year, falling one game short of their first Super Bowl. Detroit’s running game against Washington’s defense may prove to be pivotal.

