Lions hoping to avoid setback Eagles and Bengals had after coordinators left to lead other NFL teams

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are the third team since at least 2010 to have both coordinators become NFL head coaches in the same offseason. They’re hoping not to take a step back next season as the other two teams did. Just days after the NFC’s top-seeded team was stunned by sixth-seeded Washington, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was hired by the Chicago Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn left to lead the New York Jets. Both are finalists for The Associated Press 2024 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year award. Lions general manager Brad Holmes says Dan Campbell is ready to replace them.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.