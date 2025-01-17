Lions guard Kevin Zeitler is out vs. the Commanders, who are set to have linebacker Bobby Wagner

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Detroit Lions will be without starting right guard Kevin Zeitler when they host the Washington Commanders in the divisional round on Saturday night. The Lions ruled out Zeitler with the hamstring injury that knocked him out of their regular-season finale January 5 against Minnesota and also will not have defensive lineman Pat O’Connor because of a calf ailment. The Commanders are expected to be at nearly full strength with linebacker Bobby Wagner set to play after missing a couple of practices this week because of an ankle injury.

