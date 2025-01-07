Lions get some positive injury news going into their bye week

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold, guard Kevin Zeitler and defensive lineman Pat O’Connor left the game against Minnesota and coach Dan Campbell hopes they can take advantage of the team earning a bye in the NFL playoffs. The injury news was positive for Arnold and Zeitler on Tuesday. Arnold left the game in the third quarter with a foot injury and X-rays immediately after the game were negative. He was wearing a walking boot on his right foot in the locker room afterward. Zeitler pulled a hamstring on the final possession of the game. Campbell expects running back David Montgomery to return for the first playoff game. He injured his knee in Week 15.

