Lions elevate veteran Teddy Bridgewater to backup QB role against Commanders

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have chosen veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater over Hendon Hooker to back up Jared Goff against the Washington Commanders. Detroit kept Bridgewater active and listed Hooker as the emergency quarterback for the divisional playoff game. The Lions signed the 32-year-old Bridgewater last month after he coached at his high school alma mater, leading Miami Northwestern to the Florida Class 3A state title. He was Goff’s seldom-used backup during the 2023 season. The Commanders activated tight end Colson Yankoff from injured reserve and cleared reserve linebacker Mykal Walker to play.

