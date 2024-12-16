Lions’ banged-up defense no match for high-scoring Allen-led Bills in 48-42 loss

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions had no answers for Josh Allen. Now, they’re hoping a banged-up defense can stop anyone else. Detroit’s patchwork defense got even more threadbare in Sunday’s 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills, losing three key contributors to possible season-ending injuries. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill injured his knee, cornerback Carlton Davis III left with a jaw injury and reserve cornerback and key special teams player Khalil Dorsey broke his right leg, which coach Dan Campbell said was similar to Aidan Hutchinson’s injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.