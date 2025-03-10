Lions and veteran CB D.J. Reed agree on $48M, 3-year deal with $32M guaranteed, AP source says

The Detroit Lions and veteran cornerback D.J. Reed have agreed on a $48 million, three-year contract with $32 million guaranteed on Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams can’t sign free agents until Wednesday. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes made the move shortly after not retaining cornerback Carlton Davis, who agreed to a $60 million, three-year deal with the New England Patriots. The 28-year-old Reed joins a group with second-year players Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw along with veteran Amik Robertson.

