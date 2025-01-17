Lions and Commanders meet nearly a year after coaching decisions affected their trajectories

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Detroit Lions host the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs roughly a year since a few coaching decisions shaped the future of each organization. The Commanders interviewed Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancy the same day in January 2024 that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson told them and other teams he would be staying with Detroit and hired Quinn later that week. Quinn and general manager Adam Peters then picked Kliff Kingsbury to run Washington’s offense, which along with the Lions was among the highest-scoring in the league. Now all four coordinators are generating interest for coaching jobs elsewhere.

