Lions add run-stuffing DT Roy Lopez with $4.65 million, one-year agreement, AP source says

The Detroit Lions and defensive tackle Roy Lopez have agreed to a $4.65 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. Lopez joins veteran defensive tackles Alim McNeill and DJ Reader to bolster a line that was hit hard by injuries last season. The 27-year-old Lopez started in 16 games last year with the Arizona Cardinals and played in 30 games for them after starting in 19 games over two seasons in Houston.

