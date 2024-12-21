Lions activate safety Ifeatu Melifonwu off injured reserve

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have activated safety Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve, putting him a step closer to making his season debut. Melifonwu has been listed as questionable due to a hand injury for Sunday’s game at Chicago. Safety Brian Branch and guard Graham Glasgow are also questionable for the Bears game. Detroit did not list center Frank Ragnow or linebacker Trevor Nowaske on the injury report, and both are expected to play.

