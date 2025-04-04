Linus Ullmark makes 31 saves in the Senators’ 2-1 victory over the Lightning

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 31 saves, Shane Pinto and Jake Sanderson scored and the Ottawa Senators beat Tampa Bay 2-1 on Thursday night, with the Lightning failing to wrap up a playoff spot.

Pinto opened the scoring for the Senators with 6:15 left in the first period, and Sanderson made it 2-0 on a power play at 5:17 of the second. Brandon Hagel got one back for Tampa Bay at seven minutes of the second with his 34th of the season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 17 shots for Tampa Bay, playing the second game of a four-game trip. The Lightning had won four in a row. They could have clinched a playoff berth with either a victory or an overtime loss after Colorado beat Columbus later Thursday.

Ottawa holds the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Takeaways

Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Nick Perbix (48) dives as he battles for the puck with Ottawa Senators left wing Fabian Zetterlund (20) during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spencer Colby

Lightning: Tampa Bay generated a number of chances on the power play, but was unable to capitalize.

Senators: Ottawa struggled defensively at times and relied heavily on Ullmark.

Key moment

With Ottawa up 2-1, Ullmark made a huge save on Jake Guentzel with 23 seconds remaining in the second period.

Up next

The Lightning are at Buffalo on Saturday night. The Senators host Florida on Saturday and Columbus on Sunday night.

___

This story has been updated to correct that Tampa Bay has not clinched a playoff spot.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.