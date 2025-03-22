Linebacker Jerome Baker returns home on 1-year deal with the Cleveland Browns

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Linebacker Jerome Baker is returning to his hometown after signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. Baker will be going into his eighth season in 2025. He began last season with Seattle before being traded to Tennessee. He played in 10 games with 61 tackles and two sacks. Baker spent his first six seasons in Miami after being a third-round pick by the Dolphins in 2018. His best year was in 2020, with a career-high seven sacks and 111 tackles.

