Lindsey Vonn’s peers say her return at 40 is ‘pretty freaking awesome’

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn’s peers are inspired by her comeback to ski racing at age 40 with a new titanium knee. They say she’s “a big role model” and that it’s “pretty freaking awesome.” It’s quite different from the criticism she faced from prominent retired skiers who previously suggested that the American had psychological issues. Marcel Hirscher, Chemmy Alcott and Dave Ryding are among the skiers coming out now in defense of Vonn. Vonn plans to race at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.

