Lindsey Vonn is enjoying a break from American politics while she competes in Europe

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn’s return to ski racing at age 40 with a new titanium knee has come with an added bonus for the American. She doesn’t pay attention to politics at home while she’s competing in Europe. Vonn says: “There’s a lot going on in the U.S. and not all of it positive. So I’m just excited to kind of have a break.” Vonn told CNN in 2017 that she wouldn’t be representing Donald Trump at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics when discussing what it means to compete for the U.S. ski team. Vonn fell Sunday but avoided injury in a World Cup super-G on the course to be used at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.

