Lindsey Vonn in 20th place in downhill at Cortina as Sofia Goggia leads

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Sofia Goggia is leading a World Cup downhill on the course that will host women’s skiing at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics, while Lindsey Vonn was in 20th on Saturday.

It’s Vonn’s first race back in Cortina after nearly six years of retirement — at age 40 with a new titanium knee. She holds the record of 12 wins on the Olympia delle Tofane course.

Vonn returned to the circuit last month when she finished 14th in a super-G in St. Moritz. Then she placed sixth and fourth in a downhill and a super-G, respectively, in St. Anton, Austria, last weekend.

Goggia led Kajsa Vickhoff Lie by 0.42 seconds with Federica Brignone in third, 0.55 behind. Vonn was 1.68 back.

It would be Goggia’s fourth win in Cortina — all in downhill.

Results were not official yet because lower-ranked skiers were still coming down.

A super-G is scheduled for Sunday in Cortina.

Vonn told The Associated Press on Thursday that she plans to retire again after next year’s Winter Games.

