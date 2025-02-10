Lindsey Vonn ‘disappointed’ with how Mikaela Shiffrin handled decision to race with another teammate

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn is “disappointed” with how Mikaela Shiffrin handled her decision to race in the new team combined event at the skiing world championships with downhill world champion Breezy Johnson instead of pairing with her. Vonn had campaigned to race with Shiffrin on a “dream team” that would have united the two most successful skiers in World Cup history. After first saying she isn’t competing, Shiffrin now says that she is racing the combined but with a different teammate. Vonn tells The AP that “I am disappointed in the way it was handled.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.