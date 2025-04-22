Lindor hits 2 more homers and the Mets hang on to beat the Phillies 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit two more home runs, including a leadoff shot for the second consecutive day, and the New York Mets held off the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Monday night in the first meeting this season between the NL East rivals.

Jesse Winker also went deep as the first-place Mets won their fifth straight game and improved to 10-1 at home. After the Phillies scored four times in the ninth inning, Edwin Díaz struck out Trea Turner and Bryce Harper to earn his sixth save.

Tylor Megill (3-2) allowed one hit and matched a career high by striking out 10 over 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

Lindor drove the fifth pitch from Aaron Nola (0-5) off the facing of the second deck in right field. Last year’s NL MVP runner-up made it 5-0 in the seventh with a three-run homer to right-center — just about the same spot at Citi Field where his grand slam last October helped the Mets eliminate the Phillies with a 4-1 victory in Game 4 of their Division Series.

Lindor has five home runs this season — four in the last four games, including a walk-off shot. It was his 20th multihomer game at shortstop. The only players with more are Alex Rodriguez (33) and Ernie Banks (24).

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Monday, April 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II

Philadelphia mounted a comeback in the ninth. J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI single against Max Kranick before Bryson Stott launched a three-run homer off Díaz. But the star closer then shut the door.

Nola was charged with four runs and seven hits in a season-high 6 1/3 innings.

Key moment

With the Mets holding a 2-0 lead, Reed Garrett struck out Realmuto to strand runners at the corners in the sixth.

Key stat

Lindor joined Kaz Matsui (2004) and Curtis Granderson (2017) as the only Mets with leadoff homers in consecutive games.

Up next

Mets RHP Griffin Canning (2-1, 3.43 ERA) opposes Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (2-0, 2.96) on Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.