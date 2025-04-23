Lindor and Torrens lead the streaking Mets past the Phillies again, 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor had three hits, including an RBI single, and the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Tuesday night for their second six-game winning streak already this season.

Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) was removed with left forearm soreness after laboring through two innings. The team said Sánchez will be evaluated further.

Mark Vientos delivered an early RBI double in his return to the lineup and Pete Alonso also had a run-scoring double for the Mets, who improved to 11-1 at home. They are tied for the best record in the majors at 17-7 overall and opened a four-game lead over the second-place Phillies in the NL East.

Luis Torrens spiked his bat in excitement after hitting a two-run single on an 0-2 pitch from reliever Orion Kerkering to make it 5-1 in the seventh.

New York will go for a three-game sweep of its NL East rival Wednesday in the first matchup between the teams since the Mets eliminated Philadelphia from the playoffs last October.

Griffin Canning (3-1) gave up seven hits in five innings but limited the Phillies to one run and won his third straight start. He struck out five and walked one.

Four relievers combined for four innings of one-hit ball to close it out for the Mets.

Key moment

Kyle Schwarber drew a leadoff walk for the Phillies in the eighth, then inexplicably got doubled off first base on a routine fly to center fielder Tyrone Taylor.

Key stat

Mets starters have gone 11 games without giving up a home run, the team’s longest streak since April 2014. New York starters haven’t yielded a longball in 12 home games this year, the longest stretch to begin a season in franchise history. Overall, the starters have served up only five dingers — fewest in the majors.

Up next

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler (2-1, 3.73 ERA) faces his former team when the three-game series concludes with a Wednesday matinee. Wheeler is 5-5 with a 3.56 ERA in 15 career starts against the Mets. LHP David Peterson (1-1, 3.27) pitches for New York.

