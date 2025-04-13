Lindholm and Korpisalo lead Bruins to 4-1 victory over Penguins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist, Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday.

Fabian Lysell, Morgan Geekie and Jakub Lauko also scored for the Bruins, who ended the Penguins’ three-game home winning streak. David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha each had two assists.

Rickard Rakell had the lone goal for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 28 saves.

The Bruins never trailed after Lindholm put them ahead 1-0 with 3 seconds left in the first period when he deflected a pass from Pastrnak just outside the crease and put his wrister past Jarry.

Lysell and Geekie scored about three minutes apart in the second period to give Boston a three-goal lead.

Rakell cut the Penguins’ deficit to 3-1 with 6 seconds left in the second period, but Lauko’s empty-netter with 2:30 left sealed it for the Bruins.

Takeaways

Bruins: Pastrnak has a career-high, five-game multipoint streak. He joined former teammates Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron as the three players to pull off the feat for the franchise over the last 30 years.

Penguins: Rakell has been a bright spot, setting a career high in goals with 35 to break his previous mark from seven seasons ago when he was an All-Star for Anaheim.

Key moment

Lysell, the No. 21 overall pick in 2021, scored his first NHL goal in his 11th game midway through the second period to put the Bruins ahead 2-0.

Key stat

Pittsburgh didn’t reach double digits in shots in the first or second periods, leading to a 3-1 deficit entering the third.

Up next

Bruins: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night, ending Boston’s first season without a playoff bid since 2016.

Penguins: Host Washington on Tuesday night, closing Pittsburgh’s third straight year without a postseason appearance in its longest drought since 2002-06.

