Lincoln Pare rushes for a 73-yard TD late and Texas State beats North Texas in First Responder Bowl

By The Associated Press
Texas State wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) breaks away from North Texas safety Jayden Hill (21) after catching a pass during the first half of the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

DALLAS (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw for 307 yards and a touchdown, Lincoln Pare ran for a 73-yard touchdown with 2:25 remaining in the fourth quarter and Texas State beat North Texas 30-28 in the First Responder Bowl. Texas State secured eight wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1981-82. North Texas was seeking its first bowl win since the 2014. Pare carried 21 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns. His first score, from 1-yard out, capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes to give Texas State a 23-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Neither team scored again until Makenzie McGill’s short TD run got North Texas within 23-21 with 3:20 left. Two plays later, Pare raced for his long score for a nine-point lead.

