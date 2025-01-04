Lincoln Pare rushes for a 73-yard TD late and Texas State beats North Texas in First Responder Bowl

DALLAS (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw for 307 yards and a touchdown, Lincoln Pare ran for a 73-yard touchdown with 2:25 remaining in the fourth quarter and Texas State beat North Texas 30-28 in the First Responder Bowl. Texas State secured eight wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1981-82. North Texas was seeking its first bowl win since the 2014. Pare carried 21 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns. His first score, from 1-yard out, capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes to give Texas State a 23-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Neither team scored again until Makenzie McGill’s short TD run got North Texas within 23-21 with 3:20 left. Two plays later, Pare raced for his long score for a nine-point lead.

