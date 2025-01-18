Lille sends defender Rafael Fernandes to Rangers on loan

LILLE, France (AP) — French club Lille has loaned defender Rafael Fernandes to Glasgow Rangers until the end of the season. The 22-year-old Fernandes joined the Ligue 1 club in January last year but didn’t see any playing time. Fernandes who honed his skills at Sporting Lisbon’s youth academy has represented Portugal at youth levels. Rangers said it has an option to make the move permanent.

