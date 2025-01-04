Lille extends unbeaten run to 18 games after draw with lowly Nantes in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Lille has extended its unbeaten run to 18 matches overall after drawing at home with lowly Nantes 1-1 in Ligue 1. Lille remains in fourth place and two points behind Monaco and Marseille on Saturday. Lille scored through defender Gabriel Gudmundsson but promising French forward Matthis Abline equalized for 15th-placed Nantes with a penalty. Elsewhere Augustine Boakye got two goals for Saint-Etienne and new Norwegian coach Eirik Horneland celebrated his first game in charge of the club after a 3-1 win against Reims.

