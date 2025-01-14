Lille and Reims win on penalty shootouts to reach French Cup round of 16

PARIS (AP) — Lille extends its unbeaten run to 20 matches in all competitions by beating Marseille on penalties to reach the French Cup round of 16. Veteran goalkeeper Vito Mannone saved from Luis Henrique and Jonathan Rowe as Lille won the shootout 4-3 at Stade Velodrome. Icelandic midfielder Hákon Haraldsson scored in the 69th minute as Lille looked set to win in normal time. But Henrique equalized in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Lille’s last defeat was on Sept. 17. The other all-first division match also went to penalties as Reims knocked out five-time winner Monaco after a 1-1 draw.

