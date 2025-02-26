Lights out at Wembley: England vs. Spain women’s match paused in darkness

LONDON (AP) — The lights went out on England and Spain in their Nations League clash at Wembley Stadium. European champion England led world champion Spain 1-0 early in the second half when stadium was suddenly cast into darkness when the floodlights shut down. Digital advertising hoardings and lighting within corporate boxes remained functioning. Play resumed after a short break when the lights powered back up.

