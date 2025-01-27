Lightning’s Emil Lilleberg gets a 2-game suspension for interference penalty

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg has been suspended two games without pay for interference against Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher on Saturday night. Lilleberg received a minor penalty for the incident, which occurred in the second period of the Red Wings’ 2-0 victory. Lilleberg will lose a little more than $9,000 under terms of the collective bargaining agreement. That money will go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

