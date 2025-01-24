Lifetime ban on Son Jun-ho in China won’t be extended to rest of the world

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The lifetime ban on former South Korean international Son Jun-ho, imposed in China last year after charges of match-fixing, has not been extended to the rest of the world. The Korea Football Association announced the news Friday. FIFA informed the KFA that it had rejected the Chinese Football Association’s request that its punishment be universally applied. “With this, the ban on Son is only applicable in China,” the KFA said. “The path is now open for Son to sign with a team in South Korea’s K League or anywhere in the world other than China.” Son, 2020 K League MVP, was accused of match-fixing by Chinese authorities while playing for four-time champion Shandong Taishan in May 2023. He denied the charges.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.