Liel Abada, Pep Biel spark Charlotte to fifth straight victory at home in 2-0 shutout of San Diego

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Liel Abada scored early on Pep Biel’s league-leading sixth assist and Charlotte FC rolled to a 3-0 victory over expansion side San Diego FC on Saturday night.

Kristijan Kahlina, the reigning goalkeeper of the year, finished with two saves on the way to his fourth clean sheet this season for Charlotte (6-2-1). Charlotte is the last remaining club with a perfect home record after its fifth straight victory.

Charlotte jumped in front in the 11th minute when Abada used Biel’s assist to score for the second time. It was Abada’s ninth career goal in 32 appearances with Charlotte. Biel has five goals and nine assists in 18 career appearances with the club. Charlotte is 6-0-1 when Biel contributes to a goal this season.

San Diego (4-3-2) was forced to play a man down from the 43rd minute on after defender Andrés Reyes picked up two yellow cards. The second yellow resulted in a penalty-kick goal by Patrick Agyemang for a 2-0 lead at the half. It was the first goal this season for Agyemang after coming off a career-high 10 netters last year.

Ashley Westwood set up Andrew Privett’s first career goal — in his 50th appearance — for a 3-0 lead in the 57th minute. The assist was Westwood’s first this season and his seventh in 71 career appearances with Charlotte.

CJ dos Santos totaled seven saves for San Diego. Dos Santos had two saves and Kahlina one in the first half.

San Diego won its first two road matches but has since lost three in a row away from home.

Charlotte will host the New England Revolution on Saturday. San Diego returns home to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.