Liberty bring Ionescu and Sabally back to Oregon to face Japanese league team in preseason game

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu and Nyara Sabally will get another chance to play on their college basketball homecourt when the New York Liberty face a Japanese league team in Oregon on May 12 in a preseason game. Ionescu will also lead team activities and community events throughout the weekend of the game. The Liberty are the latest WNBA franchise to play a preseason game on the college homecourt of one of its star players. Indiana is playing at Iowa for Caitlin Clark and Chicago is going to LSU for Angel Reese.

