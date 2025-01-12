Liatu King scores 23 points as No. 3 Notre Dame pulls away late to beat Clemson 67-58

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Liatu King had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Olivia Miles added 17 points and nine assists and No. 3 Notre Dame held on to beat Clemson 67-58 on Sunday without AP Preseason All-American Hannah Hidalgo. Hidalgo had her right foot in a boot before the game and did not play. King stepped up in her place, making 10 of 14 shots from the field as the Irish (14-2, 5-0 ACC) remained unbeaten in conference play. Miles made all six free throws and Sonia Citron chipped in with nine points and six rebounds for the Irish, who have won nine straight games. Loyal McQueen and Hannah Kohn each had 14 points for Clemson (10-7, 3-3), which was just 6 of 16 from the field in the fourth quarter.

