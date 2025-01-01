Liam McNeeley leaves UConn win at DePaul with right ankle injury

CHICAGO (AP) — UConn freshman Liam McNeeley will have an MRI on his injured right ankle. McNeeley got hurt Wednesday in the second half of the Huskies’ 81-68 victory at DePaul. The 6-foot-7 forward went down after he collided with DePaul guard Layden Blocker while going for the ball on a deflected pass. UConn coach Dan Hurley says “Hopefully it’s just a sprain.” McNeeley had to be helped off the floor. He finished with nine points and six rebounds in almost 25 1/2 minutes of playing time.

