Liam McNeeley leaves UConn win at DePaul with right ankle injury

By The Associated Press
UConn forward Liam McNeeley, right, drives against DePaul guard CJ Gunn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

CHICAGO (AP) — UConn freshman Liam McNeeley will have an MRI on his injured right ankle. McNeeley got hurt Wednesday in the second half of the Huskies’ 81-68 victory at DePaul. The 6-foot-7 forward went down after he collided with DePaul guard Layden Blocker while going for the ball on a deflected pass. UConn coach Dan Hurley says “Hopefully it’s just a sprain.” McNeeley had to be helped off the floor. He finished with nine points and six rebounds in almost 25 1/2 minutes of playing time.

