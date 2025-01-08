LHP Martín Pérez agrees to 1-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have added Martín Pérez to their rotation, agreeing to a one-year contract with the veteran left-hander, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. The 33-year-old Pérez played for Pittsburgh and San Diego last season, going 5-6 with a 4.53 ERA in 26 starts. He is 90-87 with a 4.44 ERA in 314 major league appearances, including 269 starts. Pérez made his major league debut with Texas in 2012 and helped the Rangers win the 2023 World Series.

