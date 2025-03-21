Lewis Hamilton wins sprint pole position in China days after a disappointing F1 debut for Ferrari

SHANGHAI (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has astonished the crowd and himself by securing his maiden sprint pole position for Ferrari in the final moments of qualifying at the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix. Hamilton arrived in Shanghai after a disappointing season-opening race last weekend in Australia, where he finished 10th. He only managed fourth fastest in opening practice Friday for a modest improvement on that. He topped the first section of sprint qualifying of the season before the dominant McLaren of Lando Norris took over in SQ2. An aborted lap from the McLaren driver handed Hamilton his chance – and the seven-time world champion took it in stunning style. He says “I’m a bit in shock.” Hamilton joined Ferrari from Mercedes this season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.