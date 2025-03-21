Lewis Hamilton wins sprint pole position in China days after a disappointing F1 debut for Ferrari

By STEWART BELL The Associated Press
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the sprint qualifying at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, Friday, March 21, 2025, ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix (Sunday). (AP Photo/Andy Wong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Wong]

SHANGHAI (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has astonished the crowd and himself by securing his maiden sprint pole position for Ferrari in the final moments of qualifying at the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix. Hamilton arrived in Shanghai after a disappointing season-opening race last weekend in Australia, where he finished 10th. He only managed fourth fastest in opening practice Friday for a modest improvement on that. He topped the first section of sprint qualifying of the season before the dominant McLaren of Lando Norris took over in SQ2. An aborted lap from the McLaren driver handed Hamilton his chance – and the seven-time world champion took it in stunning style. He says “I’m a bit in shock.” Hamilton joined Ferrari from Mercedes this season.

