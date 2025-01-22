Lewis Hamilton waves to fans as he drives a Ferrari F1 car for the first time

FIORANO MODENESE, Italy (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has waved to a crowd of waiting fans as he drove a Ferrari Formula 1 car for the first time since joining the Italian team for the 2025 season. Hamilton was behind the wheel of a 2023-specification Ferrari SF-23 bearing his racing number, 44, at the team’s Fiorano test track. Hamilton has shaken up F1 with his move to Ferrari after 12 years with Mercedes, where he won six of his seven world titles. The 40-year-old British driver has said he’s fulfilling a childhood dream.

