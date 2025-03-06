Lewis Hamilton wants to win another F1 title at 40 with Ferrari. It hasn’t been done since the 1960s
Lewis Hamilton isn’t about to let age stop him pursuing an historic eighth Formula 1 title with his new team Ferrari. An eighth world title would be an all-time record but winning after turning 40 has been a challenge for even the greatest drivers in F1 history. No driver has won a race past the age of 40 since 1994, and there’s hasn’t been a 40-plus world champion in 59 years.
