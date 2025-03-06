Lewis Hamilton wants to win another F1 title at 40 with Ferrari. It hasn’t been done since the 1960s

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
FILE - Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain attends the F1 75 Live launch event at the O2 arena in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

Lewis Hamilton isn’t about to let age stop him pursuing an historic eighth Formula 1 title with his new team Ferrari. An eighth world title would be an all-time record but winning after turning 40 has been a challenge for even the greatest drivers in F1 history. No driver has won a race past the age of 40 since 1994, and there’s hasn’t been a 40-plus world champion in 59 years.

