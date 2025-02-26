Lewis Hamilton starts F1 pre-season testing for Ferrari

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has started Formula One pre-season testing for Ferrari. The 40-year-old British driver announced last year was leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari after spending 11 years and winning six of his seven world titles with the Silver Arrows. After Hamilton drove out of the garage on the circuit in Bahrain, F1’s official social media site posted the message: “Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari driver” followed by a love heart emoji.

