Lewis Hamilton is enjoying his new Ferrari as Carlos Sainz goes fastest in testing

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Lewis Hamilton says he’s “really enjoying” driving his new Ferrari after he was narrowly beaten in Formula 1 testing results in Bahrain by the driver he replaced at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, Jr. Hamilton’s time from the morning session was the fastest for much of the day until new Williams driver Sainz beat it by .031 of a second. Hamilton’s Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc was third fastest, .083 off the pace. There was a sizeable gap to Mercedes’ George Russell in fourth, .43 off Sainz’s time.

